Wheeler Real Estate: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $671,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.56. A year ago, they were trading at $1.79.

