Williams Industrial Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) _ Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.75. A year ago, they were trading at $1.50.

