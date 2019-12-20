Winnebago: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Forest City, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $588.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.4 million.

Winnebago shares have risen 99% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO