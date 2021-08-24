With hospitals overwhelmed by virus, Idaho seeks volunteers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's hospitals are bursting at the seams as coronavirus numbers continue to skyrocket across the state, prompting state leaders to call on residents to serve as volunteers to help keep medical facilities operating.
"There's a wide variety of positions available, a wide variety of skillsets — we need positions in every part of the state,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health, said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.