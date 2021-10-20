Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 12:35 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas, Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit.
The main gripe for three of them? Working on weekends. So they found jobs elsewhere with better hours.
