Xenon Pharmaceuticals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) _ Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Thursday reported a loss of $175,000 in its second quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 million.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.30, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

