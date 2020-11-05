Xenon Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) _ Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 million.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares have fallen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.85, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XENE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XENE