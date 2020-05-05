Xylem: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RYE BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rye Brook, New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

Xylem shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 12%. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

