Yum China: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $132 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The restaurant operator in China posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

Yum China shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.75, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

