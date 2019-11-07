https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Zillow-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14818148.php
Zillow: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.6 million in its third quarter.
The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.
The real estate website operator posted revenue of $745.2 million in the period.
Zillow shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.44, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on Z at https://www.zacks.com/ap/Z
