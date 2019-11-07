Zillow: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.6 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $745.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.7 million.

Zillow shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG