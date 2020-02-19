Zillow: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $101.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $943.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $813.7 million.

Zillow shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year.

