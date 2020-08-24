First day of school for thousands and Zoom gets glitchy

An Associated Press computer screen capture shows the Kansas State Board of Education meeting by Zoom with staff members and other state officials watching, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. Zoom meeting software is experiencing a partial outage Monday, August 24, 2020 as many students start up online classes. The company said it started receiving reports of people being unable to start and join Zoom meetings around 9 a.m. E.D.T. It has identified the issue causing the problem and working on a fix as of 10:30 a.m., it reported on its status page. (Kansas State Board of Education via AP) less An Associated Press computer screen capture shows the Kansas State Board of Education meeting by Zoom with staff members and other state officials watching, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. Zoom ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close First day of school for thousands and Zoom gets glitchy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom experienced partial outages during the first day of school for thousands of students who are relying on the video conferencing technology to connect with educators.

The company said Monday that it began receiving reports of disruptions around 9 a.m. Eastern time. It resolved the issue around 11:30 a.m., it reported on its status page.

Technical issues occurred across the U.S., with the most reports on the East Coast, as well as in Europe, according to downdetector.com, which monitors self-reported outages.

Grade schools, high schools and universities are relying on Zoom and competing technologies like Microsoft Teams to learn remotely, and reduce the chance of infection during the pandemic.

The first day of school has rolled out throughout the country over the past several weeks, a hybrid of in-person and online classes. Last year, about 21% of school districts and 14% of elementary and secondary student, began instruction during the last week in August, according to Pew Research.

Some school districts like New York City, the nation's largest, don’t begin until after Labor Day.

Zoom Video Communications became a familiar tool to millions of new users after the spread of COVID-19 made face-to-face meetings risky. It now has about 300 million users.

It suffered some growing pains during the early months of the pandemic, such as “ zoombombers " who crashed meetings, but successfully went public in April.