Zumiez: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) _ Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $271 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.5 million.

Zumiez shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.37, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

