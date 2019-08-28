Zuora: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Zuora expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Zuora expects full-year results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to a loss of 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $273.5 million to $278 million.

Zuora shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.93, a decrease of 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUO