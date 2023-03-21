Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Whale 2. Cocaine Bear 3. A Man Called Otto 4. Everything Everywhere All At Once 5. The Ritual Killer 6. The Fabelmans 7. Women Talking 8. Only the Brave 9. Missing (2023) 10. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
- uBreakiFix expands electronics repair operation to Shelton
- Derby’s Twisted Vine Restaurant offers Valentine’s Day ceremony
- New eatery brings Greek cuisine to Shelton
- Shelton-based Bishop Wicke honored as elite rehab center
- ConnectiCare opens fifth center in Shelton
- Pest control company cleans up in Shelton
- Kids get school supplies courtesy of local business
- Consumer giant to close Shelton office, move jobs to NJ
- Saisystems Digital releases telemed app for post-acute care
- BIC launches program to recycle the “write” way