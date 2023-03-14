US futures up, inflation still high, putting Fed in a spot

U.S. futures held steady following a report that inflation eased slightly last month but remains elevated, posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve at a delicate moment for the financial system.
Even though prices are rising faster than the Fed wants, some economists expect the central bank to suspend its yearlong streak of interest rate hikes when it meets next week. With the collapse of two large banks since Friday fueling anxiety about other regional banks, the Fed may, at least in the short term, focus more on boosting confidence in the financial system than on its long-term drive to tame inflation.