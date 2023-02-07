Stocks drift after Fed cites long road ahead on inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said progress is being made in the fight against inflation even after a stunningly strong jobs report last week, though a long battle remains.
The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in afternoon trading, after spiking briefly to a big gain and then losing it all as Powell made his remarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112 points, or 0.3%, at 33,777, as of 2:06 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.