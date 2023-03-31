Fiery derailments renew Americans' focus on railroad safety

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Americans are renewing their focus on railroad safety after a string of recent derailments, especially two fiery ones involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota that prompted evacuations.
Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments. They want standards for the trackside detectors used to help identify equipment problems, more notice to states about hazardous chemicals they are hauling, and at least two people at the helm of freight trains.