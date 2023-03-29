Wall Street follows other markets higher as bank fears ease

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are following markets in Europe and Asia higher as Wall Street shakes off a bit more of the fear that dominated it earlier this month. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in early trading Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also rose. They followed similar gains in other markets around the world. The S&P 500 is on track to close a tumultuous month with a modest gain. That’s despite markets being preoccupied by worries about banks and whether the industry is cracking under the pressure of much higher interest rates.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.