CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|689
|691½
|671¾
|675¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|698¾
|701½
|682½
|686
|—11
|Sep
|708½
|712½
|694
|697½
|—10¼
|Dec
|724¼
|728½
|710
|714½
|—9
|Mar
|736
|739¾
|722
|726¼
|—8½
|May
|738
|742¼
|725½
|726¾
|—11¼
|Jul
|728¼
|728¼
|708¾
|708¾
|—14½
|Dec
|715½
|715½
|715½
|715½
|—15
|Est. sales 67,559.
|Wed.'s sales 99,449
|Wed.'s open int 365,134,
|up 4,343
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|633¾
|637¼
|628¼
|628¼
|—6¼
|May
|625½
|629¾
|615½
|620½
|—5
|Jul
|614
|618
|604¼
|608¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|568¼
|571½
|561½
|565½
|—3
|Dec
|558
|560¼
|551½
|555½
|—2½
|Mar
|565
|568½
|560
|564
|—2½
|May
|571¼
|572
|565
|568½
|—2¾
|Jul
|572¾
|572¾
|566½
|570
|—2¾
|Sep
|542
|544
|537¼
|537¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|530½
|532
|526¼
|529
|—2¼
|Dec
|487
|487
|484
|486
|—1½
|Dec
|471½
|471½
|471½
|471½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 174,212.
|Wed.'s sales 333,986
|Wed.'s open int 1,292,531,
|up 14,388
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|348¾
|353¼
|347¼
|350¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|348¼
|352
|347
|347
|—1¾
|Sep
|353¼
|353¾
|353¼
|353¾
|+1
|Dec
|364
|364
|364
|364
|+2
|Est. sales 248.
|Wed.'s sales 830
|Wed.'s open int 4,746
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1529½
|1535½
|1522
|1525¼
|—1½
|May
|1517½
|1528¾
|1511½
|1515¾
|—2
|Jul
|1505½
|1516¼
|1499½
|1503¾
|—2½
|Aug
|1469¾
|1480
|1465
|1468½
|—3½
|Sep
|1403½
|1411¼
|1397½
|1400¾
|—3
|Nov
|1371
|1377¾
|1365¼
|1368
|—3½
|Jan
|1375½
|1381¼
|1369¼
|1372
|—3¾
|Mar
|1364½
|1370
|1360
|1363
|—3
|May
|1364¾
|1367¼
|1359¾
|1362½
|—2¼
|Jul
|1366½
|1367½
|1360¾
|1360¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1298
|1300¼
|1294¼
|1295¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 105,067.
|Wed.'s sales 187,191
|Wed.'s open int 694,634,
|up 3,096
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|58.76
|58.78
|58.76
|58.78
|+.29
|May
|59.08
|59.65
|58.76
|59.12
|+.04
|Jul
|59.01
|59.53
|58.66
|58.99
|—.01
|Aug
|58.49
|58.93
|58.12
|58.42
|—.07
|Sep
|57.98
|58.38
|57.59
|57.87
|—.12
|Oct
|57.37
|57.77
|57.00
|57.30
|—.12
|Dec
|57.08
|57.54
|56.74
|57.01
|—.14
|Jan
|56.89
|57.26
|56.57
|56.57
|—.39
|Mar
|56.94
|57.00
|56.41
|56.41
|—.30
|May
|56.83
|56.83
|56.62
|56.62
|+.03
|Sep
|55.89
|55.89
|55.89
|55.89
|—.30
|Est. sales 42,635.
|Wed.'s sales 112,817
|Wed.'s open int 444,730
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|501.90
|503.00
|495.00
|496.60
|—1.80
|May
|486.70
|492.50
|482.70
|485.20
|—.50
|Jul
|477.40
|482.80
|473.80
|476.10
|—.80
|Aug
|465.20
|468.90
|461.60
|464.00
|—.40
|Sep
|448.70
|451.80
|445.70
|447.70
|—.50
|Oct
|435.10
|437.80
|432.80
|434.40
|—.90
|Dec
|432.20
|434.80
|429.40
|431.10
|—.90
|Jan
|425.90
|428.20
|424.10
|424.70
|—1.40
|Mar
|415.50
|416.00
|412.90
|414.00
|—.70
|May
|409.10
|409.10
|407.30
|407.30
|—1.30
|Jul
|406.90
|406.90
|404.50
|405.30
|—1.50
|Est. sales 48,642.
|Wed.'s sales 118,821
|Wed.'s open int 446,492