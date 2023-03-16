CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|704
|704
|692½
|697½
|—5¼
|Jul
|713½
|713½
|703¼
|708¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|723
|723
|713¾
|718¼
|—4½
|Dec
|737¾
|737¾
|730
|734
|—4¼
|Mar
|746
|747½
|740½
|744½
|—4½
|May
|748¾
|749
|744
|744
|—7½
|Jul
|728½
|728½
|724½
|725¼
|—5½
|Dec
|733½
|733½
|731¼
|731¼
|—5½
|Est. sales 30,259.
|Wed.'s sales 85,494
|Wed.'s open int 370,475
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|626
|633
|624¾
|630¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|612¼
|615½
|610¾
|613¾
|+1½
|Sep
|566
|566½
|563¼
|564½
|—1½
|Dec
|556¾
|557¼
|554
|555¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|565
|565¾
|563
|563¾
|—1¾
|May
|570½
|571
|568¼
|569
|—1¾
|Jul
|572
|573
|570½
|570¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|544¾
|544¾
|544½
|544½
|—1½
|Dec
|535¼
|535¾
|534¼
|534¾
|—1
|Mar
|542
|542
|542
|542
|— ½
|Dec
|490
|490
|490
|490
|— ¾
|Est. sales 150,735.
|Wed.'s sales 279,997
|Wed.'s open int 1,333,383
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|347¼
|347¼
|343¼
|344
|—3½
|Jul
|345½
|345½
|343
|344½
|—2½
|Est. sales 68.
|Wed.'s sales 288
|Wed.'s open int 4,574,
|up 33
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1489¼ 1498
|1478
|1480¼
|—9
|Jul
|1474
|1483¾ 1462½ 1464¾
|—9¾
|Aug
|1428½ 1438¼ 1418½ 1420¾
|—9¼
|Sep
|1360
|1366½ 1346¾ 1349
|—11½
|Nov
|1324
|1330
|1311½ 1314
|—10¾
|Jan
|1330½ 1334
|1316½ 1318¼
|—11
|Mar
|1321½ 1326¼ 1310
|1312¼
|—10
|May
|1322
|1325½ 1310¼ 1311¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|1325
|1325
|1314
|1314
|—10¼
|Nov
|1273½ 1275
|1260½ 1261
|—10¼
|Nov
|1190
|1190
|1186½ 1186½
|—9
|Est. sales 104,177.
|Wed.'s sales 206,501
|Wed.'s open int 696,902
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|56.41
|57.04
|56.02
|56.47
|+.13
|Jul
|56.56
|57.12
|56.15
|56.56
|+.08
|Aug
|56.14
|56.58
|55.78
|56.02
|—.01
|Sep
|55.61
|56.02
|55.21
|55.48
|—.06
|Oct
|55.05
|55.36
|54.67
|54.81
|—.16
|Dec
|54.80
|55.09
|54.38
|54.53
|—.15
|Jan
|54.51
|54.84
|54.24
|54.24
|—.28
|Mar
|54.45
|54.78
|54.22
|54.22
|—.25
|May
|54.45
|54.45
|54.35
|54.35
|—.18
|Est. sales 65,690.
|Wed.'s sales 139,970
|Wed.'s open int 464,639
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|479.20 481.50 472.40 474.10
|—4.30
|Jul
|469.90 472.60 464.80 466.00
|—3.60
|Aug
|455.90 458.20 451.00 451.90
|—3.90
|Sep
|438.10 440.50 433.80 434.30
|—4.30
|Oct
|425.00 426.20 420.30 420.80
|—3.80
|Dec
|421.60 423.40 417.20 417.80
|—3.90
|Jan
|416.30 416.50 411.30 411.40
|—4.50
|Mar
|404.60 404.60 400.50 400.50
|—3.90
|May
|395.50 395.50 394.90 394.90
|—3.40
|Jul
|393.50 393.50 392.90 392.90
|—3.40
|Est. sales 60,292.
|Wed.'s sales 88,313
|Wed.'s open int 435,194