Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News // Business

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1USXprEntr 6.03 1.34 5.94 +4.13 +228.2
2OscarHlth 7.10 2.39 6.54 +4.08 +165.9
3PrSUlShtNrs 82.81 30.00 72.42 +44.86 +162.8
4VoltaInc .91 .36 .86 +.50 +142.0
5NGLEnPtrs 4.03 1.14 2.90 +1.69 +139.7
6NGLEPtrpfB 25.76 8.73 21.85 +12.61 +136.5
7CarvanaA 19.87 4.23 9.79 +5.05 +106.5
8HysterYale 50.03 25.20 49.89 +24.58 + 97.1
9LionsGateA 11.13 5.49 11.07 +5.36 + 93.9
10SoloBrandA 7.22 3.64 7.18 +3.46 + 93.0
11LionsGateB 10.48 5.22 10.38 +4.95 + 91.2
12DxSOXBull 18.40 9.19 18.30 +8.63 + 89.2
13Manitowoc 55 20.20 9.06 17.09 +7.93 + 86.6
14NerdyA 4.44 2.18 4.18 +1.93 + 85.8
15OnHoldg 31.94 16.60 31.03 +13.87 + 80.8
16OakStHlth 38.79 19.73 38.68 +17.17 + 79.8
17GaotuTeched 5.49 2.49 4.22 +1.86 + 78.8
18SohoHouse 7.75 3.80 6.54 +2.80 + 74.9
19ProUltSemi 28.95 15.94 28.91 +12.35 + 74.6
20CtzInc 6 3.75 2.05 3.71 +1.58 + 74.2
21ArloTech 6.15 3.37 6.06 +2.55 + 72.6
22UnivInsur 51 19.71 10.17 18.22 +7.63 + 72.0
23HeritageIns 3.92 1.77 3.08 +1.28 + 71.1
24Cinemark 14.93 8.33 14.79 +6.13 + 70.8
25EnzoBiochm 2.52 1.00 2.43 +1.00 + 69.9
26SpotifyTch 134.36 79.14 133.62 +54.67 + 69.2
27ViaOpADR 4.00 1.66 2.70 +1.10 + 69.2
28DesktpMet 2.55 1.31 2.30 +.94 + 69.1
29DxTechBull 37.28 20.15 37.18 +15.08 + 68.2
30SeaLtd 87.88 51.15 86.55 +34.52 + 66.3
31MinisoGrp 19.49 10.50 17.74 +7.01 + 65.3
32Hovnanian 1 74.50 41.95 67.84 +25.76 + 61.2
33GatosSilvr 6.79 4.00 6.53 +2.44 + 59.7
34Innovate 3.53 1.84 2.97 +1.10 + 58.8
35SamsaraA 21.49 10.48 19.72 +7.29 + 58.6
36Sprinklr 13.06 7.60 12.96 +4.79 + 58.6
37Roblox 46.05 27.24 44.98 +16.52 + 58.0
38CooperStdHldg 18.95 9.24 14.24 +5.18 + 57.2
39WolvWWde 36 17.34 10.39 17.05 +6.12 + 56.0
40YirenDigital 3.85 1.33 2.13 +.76 + 55.5
41ZuoraInc 10.17 6.19 9.88 +3.52 + 55.3
42HimsHersHl 12.04 6.01 9.92 +3.51 + 54.8
43NaviosMHpfH 24.00 13.48 21.00 +7.40 + 54.4
44AnglOakMtg 8.74 4.78 7.30 +2.57 + 54.3
45Skillsoft 2.14 1.26 2.00 +.70 + 53.8
46AsanaA 22.96 11.32 21.13 +7.36 + 53.4
47IronNet .66 .22 .35 +.12 + 53.0
48ArcherAvia 3.34 1.85 2.86 +.99 + 52.9
49BorrDrillrs 7.95 4.52 7.58 +2.61 + 52.5
50Starrett 6 12.60 7.35 11.22 +3.86 + 52.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SilvrgateCap 1 24.71 1.10 1.62 —15.78 90.7
2FstRepubBk 2 147.68 11.52 13.99—107.90 88.5
3SunlightFn 1.61 .25 .31 .98 75.8
4Vapotherm 2.94 .52 .66 2.04 75.6
5CredSuisse 3.76 .82 .89 2.15 70.7
6FstRepBkpfH 22.87 5.66 6.22 —13.46 68.4
7BrghtHlth 1 1.08 .20 .22 .43 66.2
8FtRepBkpfM 18.99 5.00 5.34 —10.33 65.9
9Heliogen .75 .19 .24 .46 65.6
10RubiconTch 2.07 .60 .66 1.12 63.1
11NineEnrgySv 17.10 4.89 5.56 8.97 61.7
12CharahSolrs 8.34 2.01 2.09 3.31 61.3
13F45TrainHl 3.41 1.12 1.16 1.69 59.3
14DxSOXBear 41.50 16.27 16.28 —23.23 58.8
15akaBrandsHl 1.84 .53 .55 .73 57.1
16BensonHill 2.84 1.05 1.15 1.40 54.9
17DWavQntmn 2.00 .49 .66 .78 53.9
18BrkfDTLApf 4.23 1.23 1.76 1.94 52.4
19CUROGrp 2 4.96 1.35 1.73 1.82 51.3
20AtentoSA 6.79 1.70 2.08 2.15 50.8
21USNGasFd 13.41 6.58 6.94 7.16 50.8
22iPathNatGas 20.75 10.37 10.87 —11.21 50.8
23PrUShtSemi 25.66 12.54 12.54 —12.28 49.5
24LumenTech 6.09 2.37 2.65 2.57 49.2
25DxTcBear 44.42 21.45 21.54 —19.03 46.9
26ArisWtrSol 16.86 7.51 7.79 6.62 45.9
27SonSenLiv 15.99 6.00 6.79 5.71 45.7
28WeWork 2.36 .70 .78 .65 45.7
29KnotOffshPtrs 4 10.69 4.89 5.36 4.27 44.3
30ESSTech 2.59 1.01 1.39 1.04 42.8
31LocalBounti 1.48 .30 .80 .59 42.7
32MetroBkHld 6 61.04 13.98 33.89 —24.78 42.2
33AzurePwrGl 4.98 1.62 2.49 1.82 42.2
34Owlet .69 .30 .32 .24 42.0
35WstnAllianBc 4 81.17 7.46 35.54 —24.02 40.3
36Audacy 5 .38 .09 .14 .09 40.0
37NYCREITrs 16.16 7.00 8.52 5.64 39.8
38Tupperware 4.95 2.21 2.50 1.64 39.6
39CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .96 1.28 .81 38.8
40WheelsUpEx 1.57 .63 .63 .40 38.5
41FlotekInds 1.54 .66 .69 .43 38.4
42ProUltShTc 23.54 13.57 13.57 8.39 38.2
43VertAerosp 3.47 1.41 2.12 1.27 37.5
44BigBk3xLev 34.34 13.37 15.97 9.52 37.3
45Schwab 16 86.63 45.00 52.38 —30.88 37.1
46AspenAerogels 13.50 6.37 7.45 4.34 36.8
47StemInc 11.36 4.67 5.67 3.27 36.6
48Chegg 12 26.67 15.25 16.30 8.97 35.5
49CorEnInfpfA 17.80 4.50 7.40 4.00 35.1
50Comerica 5 77.34 29.17 43.42 —23.43 35.0
—————————
Written By