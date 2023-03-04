UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1CardioDiag
|6.88
|+5.77
|Up519.8
|2ReataPhrm
|90.87
|+46.36
|Up104.2
|3Geneluxn
|18.47
|+7.61
|Up
|70.1
|4OncoSecMdrs
|2.20
|+.90
|Up
|68.8
|5Bioventus
|2.23
|+.76
|Up
|51.4
|6SeerA
|5.45
|+1.73
|Up
|46.5
|7KalaPhrmars
|16.75
|+5.25
|Up
|45.7
|8ReneoPhar
|4.20
|+1.25
|Up
|42.4
|9OneSpanInc
|18.79
|+5.43
|Up
|40.6
|10GalectinThera
|2.40
|+.69
|Up
|40.4
|11VertexEngy
|11.08
|+3.14
|Up
|39.5
|12SmartSand
|2.38
|+.67
|Up
|39.2
|13RenovoRx
|5.20
|+1.45
|Up
|38.7
|14UtdInsurance
|2.62
|+.72
|Up
|37.9
|15AcrivonThn
|21.00
|+5.67
|Up
|37.0
|16Duolingo
|119.27
|+32.11
|Up
|36.8
|17AssetEntitn
|2.11
|+.56
|Up
|36.1
|18RedRobin
|11.50
|+2.89
|Up
|33.6
|19AsureSoftwh
|14.30
|+3.34
|Up
|30.5
|20FirstSolar
|210.11
|+47.95
|Up
|29.6
|21Ardelyx
|3.82
|+.87
|Up
|29.5
|22DyneThera
|15.00
|+3.40
|Up
|29.3
|23SemantixAn
|3.83
|+.85
|Up
|28.5
|24PreformdLn
|112.95
|+24.14
|Up
|27.2
|25OlympStl
|58.75
|+12.33
|Up
|26.6
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1PraxixPrec
|.100
|—2.34
|Off
|70.1
|2ProfDvrsrs
|2.70
|—4.24
|Off
|61.1
|3SecooHldrs
|1.00
|—1.57
|Off
|61.1
|4SmthMcroh
|1.44
|—1.06
|Off
|42.4
|5NatlVisHld
|22.31
|—16.17
|Off
|42.0
|6VeruInc
|2.42
|—1.72
|Off
|41.5
|7ZimVie
|6.22
|—4.37
|Off
|41.3
|8XometryA
|18.40
|—12.75
|Off
|40.9
|9VerdeCleaA
|8.99
|—5.81
|Off
|39.3
|10CareDxh
|8.97
|—5.48
|Off
|37.9
|11OceanBioA
|6.47
|—3.52
|Off
|35.2
|12EtaoIntln
|2.26
|—1.13
|Off
|33.3
|13GMedInnors
|1.96
|—
|.94
|Off
|32.4
|14IntuitMachA
|16.28
|—7.72
|Off
|32.2
|15MovellaHld
|2.45
|—1.08
|Off
|30.6
|16EsportsEn
|2.39
|—1.03
|Off
|30.1
|17ArbeRobotc
|4.52
|—1.75
|Off
|27.9
|18AdaptHlth
|16.00
|—6.19
|Off
|27.9
|19JaguarHlrs
|1.57
|—
|.59
|Off
|27.3
|20BrdgrAeron
|5.75
|—2.15
|Off
|27.2
|21QurateRetlA
|1.51
|—
|.55
|Off
|26.7
|22PorchGrp
|2.21
|—
|.72
|Off
|24.6
|23iHrtMedia
|5.29
|—1.70
|Off
|24.3
|24CVDEquip
|10.90
|—3.43
|Off
|23.9
|25ImmunityBio
|1.98
|—
|.61
|Off
|23.6
