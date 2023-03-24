Utah social media law is ambitious, but is it enforceable?

Utah's sweeping social media legislation passed this week is an ambitious attempt to shield children and teens from the ill effects of social media and empower parents to decide whether their kids should be using apps like TikTok or Instagram.
What's not clear is if — and how — the new rules can be enforced and whether they will create unintended consequences for kids and teens already coping with a mental health crisis. And while parental rights are a central theme of Utah's new laws, experts point out that the rights of parents and the best interests of children are not always aligned.