After leaving Milford, Weirdo Wonderland finds new home in Shelton Andrew DaRosa
,
Staff Writer May 17, 2023 Updated: May 17, 2023 8:35 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of3
Weirdo Wonderland opened in Milford in April 2019 and has provided fans of the horror genre with a refuge, complete with a hodgepodge of collectibles. It is now heading to Shelton at the end of May.
Eric Bruce / Contributed photos Show More Show Less
2 of3
Weirdo Wonderland was located at 225 Bridgeport Ave. in Milford. It is now opening in Shelton at the end of May.
Contributed by Eric Bruce/Weirdo Wonderland Show More Show Less
3 of3
Earlier this year, horror-themed shop
Weirdo Wonderland left its home on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford after almost four years of doing business at the site. Due to rising rental costs, shop owner Eric Bruce decided that he had to close down.
"The landlords just want to keep dragging the rent up without doing anything to service the property while the neighborhood continues to just decline," Bruce previously said. "Now is not the time to be raising rents. They should be doing what they can to keep their clients."
Andrew DaRosa is a web producer and reporter with Hearst Connecticut Media Group.
Andrew is an award-winning journalist and holds a degree in digital journalism from Fairfield University.
When he's not writing, he is spending time with his dogs or going to see live music.