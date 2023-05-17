Skip to main content Turn off refresh
After leaving Milford, Weirdo Wonderland finds new home in Shelton

Andrew DaRosaStaff Writer

Weirdo Wonderland opened in Milford in April 2019 and has provided fans of the horror genre with a refuge, complete with a hodgepodge of collectibles. It is now heading to Shelton at the end of May.
Earlier this year, horror-themed shop Weirdo Wonderland left its home on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford after almost four years of doing business at the site. Due to rising rental costs, shop owner Eric Bruce decided that he had to close down.

"The landlords just want to keep dragging the rent up without doing anything to service the property while the neighborhood continues to just decline," Bruce previously said. "Now is not the time to be raising rents. They should be doing what they can to keep their clients."

Two months after departing Milford, Bruce has announced that he is setting up shop in Shelton. Weirdo Wonderland's new location at 415 Howe Ave. will open on Saturday, May 20. Bruce hopes to have the shop "80 percent" operational for a soft launch before becoming fully operational in early June. To enter the store, Bruce said that customers will need to go through door number eight at the building, and the shop is the second door on the left.

Other businesses located at the Conti Building on Howe Avenue include Three Bridges Coffeehouse, Arianna & Evans, Meetings with Spirit and Plants a la carte.

Since departing Milford, Bruce has carried on the spirit of Weirdo Wonderland despite not having as proper storefront. Bruce has set up booths with merchandise from the store at conventions like the Massachusetts Tattoo and Arts Festival and the ParaConn in Ansonia. The shop owner has also started the Skulltastic Book Fair, a play on traditional Scholastic book fairs that features adult-oriented horror and science fiction books. 

Andrew DaRosa

Andrew DaRosa is a web producer and reporter with Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

Andrew is an award-winning journalist and holds a degree in digital journalism from Fairfield University.

When he's not writing, he is spending time with his dogs or going to see live music.