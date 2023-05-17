After leaving Milford, Weirdo Wonderland finds new home in Shelton

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Eric Bruce / Contributed photos Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed by Eric Bruce/Weirdo Wonderland Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Earlier this year, horror-themed shop Weirdo Wonderland left its home on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford after almost four years of doing business at the site. Due to rising rental costs, shop owner Eric Bruce decided that he had to close down.

"The landlords just want to keep dragging the rent up without doing anything to service the property while the neighborhood continues to just decline," Bruce previously said. "Now is not the time to be raising rents. They should be doing what they can to keep their clients."