AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software

In this June 13, 2019, photo, Steve Marcinkus, an Investigator with the Office of the City Commissioners, demonstrates the ExpressVote XL voting machine at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. An analysis by The Associated Press has found that the vast majority of the nation's 10,000 election jurisdictions will be managing their elections on Windows 7 or an even older operating system.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vast majority of the nation's 10,000 election jurisdictions are using Windows 7 or an older operating system to create ballots, program voting machines, tally votes and report counts. That from an Associated Press analysis.

That's significant because Windows 7 reaches its "end of life" on Jan. 14, meaning Microsoft stops providing technical support and producing "patches" to fix software vulnerabilities, which hackers can exploit.

In a statement to the AP, Microsoft says it will offer continued Windows 7 security updates for a fee through 2023. But it's unclear whether that often hefty expense would be paid by vendors operating on razor-thin profit margins or cash-strapped jurisdictions.

It's also uncertain if a system running on Windows 10, which has more security features, can be rolled out by primary season.