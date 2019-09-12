Google settles with labor board over employee speech

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says it's reached a settlement over employees' ability to speak out about workplace issues.

Under the settlement with the National Labor Relations Board, Google has agreed to post a notice to remind employees of their rights.

A Wall Street Journal report says the tech giant also has to make sure employees know they are allowed to discuss matters with the media and with each other.

Google employees are known for being some of the most outspoken in the tech industry and have advocated for topics including equal pay and sexual misconduct investigations.

The case stems from a complaint made by a former employee who says he was retaliated against and fired for speaking about conservative views.

Google says the settlement has no mention of political activity.