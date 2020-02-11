Intel, Vivo latest to drop out of tech show over virus fears

LONDON (AP) — U.S. chip maker Intel and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo are among the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology fair over virus worries.

The two companies said Tuesday they would not participate in the Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution," Intel said by email.

Vivo said it was dropping out for similar reasons.

Ericsson, Amazon, Sony and LG have previously said they're scrapping their plans to attend Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile industry trade show. It was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China, the source of the viral outbreak that has infected tens of thousands of people and killed more than 1,000.