Pentagon is reviewing the 'war cloud' contract Amazon wants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pentagon says new Secretary of Defense Mike Esper is reviewing the bid process for the military's $10 billion cloud-computing contract .

President Donald Trump has criticized the process, citing complaints from other companies, as potentially biased toward Amazon. The e-commerce giant and Microsoft have been competing for the contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure plan, or JEDI.

In a statement, Pentagon spokeswoman Elissa Smith said that no decision will be made on the program until the review is complete. Esper has previously said he wants to take a hard look at the JEDI contract.

The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources, that the White House ordered the Pentagon review. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Post.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.