Police say car in fatal crash was not partially self-driving

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say preliminary information shows a rented Tesla that was speeding when it ran a red light and struck a couple, killing a man and critically injuring his wife, was not on semi-autonomous Autopilot mode.

Officer Adam Lobsinger said Wednesday detectives removed a data storage device from the Tesla that will be analyzed to help determine the actions that led up to the collision.

He says investigators are also working with Tesla to obtain further evidence.

The driver has been charged with misdemeanor involuntary vehicular manslaughter.

Police say the woman was speeding Sunday night and ran a red light in the Tesla, which she had rented through a peer-to-peer car rental service.

Police say drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.