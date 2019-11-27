Settlement reached in suit over video captioning at Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has settled a lawsuit alleging that it failed to provide captioning for its online courses, podcasts and other educational programs.

The settlement was announced Wednesday and closes a federal lawsuit brought in 2015 by the National Association of the Deaf.

The group argued that much of the school’s online content was inaccessible for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The school previously promised to provide captions for new online content starting Dec. 1. The settlement says it also must add captions for existing content dating to January 2019 and must provide live captions for events streamed online.

Harvard says the agreement is grounded on its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The association says other universities should take notice that their websites must be accessible to everyone.