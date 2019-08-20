25th Bond movie gets a title: 'No Time to Die'

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, currently known as "Bond 25," in Oracabessa, Jamaica. The 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time to Die.” Film producers announced the moniker Tuesday, Aug. 20, for the film that has long been referred to simply as “Bond 25.” “No Time to Die” returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007, along with returning cast members Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes. Rami Malek plays the villain. less FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, currently known as "Bond 25," in ... more Photo: Leo Hudson, AP Photo: Leo Hudson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 25th Bond movie gets a title: 'No Time to Die' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The 25th James Bond movie has a title: "No Time to Die."

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as "Bond 25."

"No Time to Die" returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

"No Time to Die," directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.