50 years after Woodstock, can festivals match its magic?

FILE - In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Prince performs during his headlining set on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years after Woodstock, the mystical and messy event that gave birth to a myriad of musical festivals, the entertainment industry is diluted with events like it — some genre specific, some extremely diverse and others offering experiences in addition to music, ranging from food to art.

And while there have been historic moments at music festivals since Woodstock — from Prince at Coachella to Radiohead at Bonnaroo — could what happened at Woodstock be replicated?

Ray Waddell, an executive at concert trade publication Pollstar, says "it's hard to compare any modern day festival to what occurred at the original Woodstock."

Woodstock took place August 15-18 in 1969 in Bethel, New York, and featured a slew of acts including the Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix.