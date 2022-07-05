A celebrity volcanologist couple spotlighted in new doc

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
There is a curious love triangle that sits at the center of the new documentary “ Fire of Love." It's between a man, a woman and a volcano. Well, all volcanoes really.
The names might not be especially well-known today, but in the 1970s and '80s, French scientists Katia Krafft and Maurice Krafft were to volcanoes what Jacques Cousteau was to oceans. The married couple traveled the world for some 20 years in pursuit of their studies, capturing the spectacles with 16mm cameras and writing colorfully about their findings until their deaths in 1991 on Mount Unzen in Japan. On that June day a current of gas and volcanic matter called a pyroclastic flow took 43 lives, including the Kraftts and American volcanologist Harry Glicken.