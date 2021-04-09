Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
Submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
News
Police & Fire
Community
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Opinion
Business
Entertainment
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Bus officials refute bus maintenance criticism
Goodwill donations to benefit Restaurant Relief Fund
Valley United Way names Tarasovic for humanitarian award
Shelton eateries score top health inspection marks
Letter: P&Z chair counters zoning proposals editorial
Shelton man arrested for false robbery claim
Shelton firm brings Easter joy to needy children
Shelton mayor to talk Mas property future Wednesday
Shelton fire company’s flower sale to help pay for equipment
Shelton aldermen resolution opposes elimination of zoning ‘home rule’
News
Alert: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.
April 9, 2021
Updated: April 9, 2021 7:07 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.