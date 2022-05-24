Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. In the Blood by Jack Carr - 9781982181680 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Phil by Alan Shipnuck - 9781476797113 - (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry - 9780593334843 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Something Wilder by Christina Lauren - 9781982173425 - (Gallery Books)

8. The Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner - 9781501133596 - (Atria Books)

9. Then Came Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press)

10. 22 Seconds by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316499385 - (Little, Brown and Company)