Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

2. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham - 9780385548939 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

4. Long Shadows by David Baldacci - 9781538719794 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Damaged Shadows by Kathleen Brooks - No ISBN Available - (Laurens Publishing)

7. The Maze by Nelson DeMille - 9781501101809 - (Scribner)

8. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin - 9781524796297 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver - 9780063251991 - (Harper)

10. Righteous Prey by John Sandford - 9780593422489 - (Penguin Publishing Group)