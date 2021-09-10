Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck's “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival.

She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white body hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit. He was dapper in a black tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.