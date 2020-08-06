Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

3. “1st Case” by James Pattersonby Chris Tebbetts (Littleby Brown)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “SuperLife” by Darin Olien (HarperWave)

6. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

7. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)

8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

9. “The Plus” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold Editions)

10.“The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

11.“How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

12.“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

13.“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

14.“Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

15.“28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Littleby Brown)

16.“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic

17.“How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

18.“Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

19.“Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown)

20.“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

21.“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

22.“The End of Her” by Shari Lapena (Pamela Dorman Books)

23.“1984″ by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

24.“Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Littleby Brown)

25.“Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Paperbacks)