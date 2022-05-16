Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer May 15, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 1:03 a.m.
Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial returns on the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence.
Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. After not receiving a verbal introduction, the country star sat alongside his four-piece band and performed “Don’t Think Jesus” then his chart-topping “Wasted on You,” a single from his popular project “Dangerous: The Double Album.”
