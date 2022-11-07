'Black Panther' cast pushes Wakanda forward after Boseman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Letitia Wright hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene as King T’Challa’s joyfully witty younger sister in 2018’s blockbuster “Black Panther.” But in the new sequel, the actor’s usual easygoing character delivers a more serious tone while dealing with grief.
Wright's character takes center stage as Shuri who ventures into womanhood after the death of T'Challa. She’ll be looked upon to take the iconic Black Panther mantle in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which releases in theaters Friday. Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa died in August 2020.