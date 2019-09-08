Brandon Maxwell gets emotional after a huge year of fashion

The latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP Image 1 of / 30 Caption Close Brandon Maxwell gets emotional after a huge year of fashion 1 / 30 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Maxwell has had quite the year.

The designer joined the cast of "Project Runway" as a judge He had some of the most famous women in Hollywood wear his designs. And he accompanied his best friend, Lady Gaga, to the Met Gala.

Maxwell, wiping away tears at times, says the nerves never go away. That includes work on his latest collection, shown Saturday at New York Fashion Week. And he did something completely different, debuting menswear.

Maxwell is known for his impeccably tailored clothing, mostly red carpet-ready gowns. For the men, he featured suits, jeans and sweaters. He was inspired to venture into menswear when his fiance asked him for a shirt.

Among his looks for women were a body-hugging black gown with an open back and side cut-out.