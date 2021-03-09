Buckingham Palace statement on Harry and Meghan interview

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace on Tuesday responded to Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Here is the statement in full.

"The following statement is issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”