Caitlyn Jenner's 1st news conference short on substance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took Caitlyn Jenner 77 days to hold her first press conference after announcing she would run for California governor, and the event Friday ended in less than 15 minutes, was light on policy specifics and she flubbed details about polling that showed her having tepid public support.
Belying her celebrity as a reality TV personality and former Olympian, the brief meeting with about two dozen reporters took place in a nondescript hotel conference room with no visible security. After a two-minute opening statement in which she lamented the state's high taxes, she answered 10 questions in about 11 minutes, responding with brief answers before the exchange was cut off by an aide.