Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 10-16 The Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 9:02 a.m.
Jan. 10: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 86. Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” ″Newhart”) is 77. Singer Rod Stewart is 76. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 73. Singer Pat Benatar is 68. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 66. Singer Shawn Colvin is 65. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 62. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 57. Actor Trini Alvarado is 54. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 43. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 42.
Written By
The Associated Press