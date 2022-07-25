Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 31-Aug. 6:

July 31: Actor Don Murray is 93. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 91. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 83. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific”) is 83. Singer Lobo is 79. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 78. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 77. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 72. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 71. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 70. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 70. Actor James Read (“Legally Blonde”) is 69. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” ″Aliens”) is 66. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 65. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 64. Actor Wesley Snipes is 60. Country singer Chad Brock is 59. Musician Fatboy Slim is 59. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 58. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 57. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 56. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” ″The Wire”) is 56. Actor Loren Dean (“Space Cowboys”) is 53. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”) is 47. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved by the Bell”) is 45. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 43. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 28. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 24.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 91. Blues musician Robert Cray is 69. Singer Michael Penn is 64. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 63. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 62. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 62. Rapper Coolio is 59. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 58. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 57. Country singer George Ducas is 56. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 54. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 52. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 49. Actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”) is 43. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 41. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get a Life”) is 41. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 36. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 33.

Aug. 2: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 85. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 79. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 77. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 72. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 69. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 67. Singer Mojo Nixon is 65. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 63. Actor Apollonia is 63. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men In Trees,” ″Hope and Gloria”) is 60. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 58. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 52. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 46. Actor Edward Furlong is 45. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 41. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 37. Singer Charli XCX is 30. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 30.

Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 96. Actor Martin Sheen is 82. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 81. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 81. Movie director John Landis is 72. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 72. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 71. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 68. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 63. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 61. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 61. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 59. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 59. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 59. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 56. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 52. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 51. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 50. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like a Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 49. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 43. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 39. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 37. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon a Time”) is 37. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 37. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 34.

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 79. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” ″Homicide”) is 78. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 67. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 64. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men In Trees”) is 63. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 61. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 57. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 54. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 54. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 53. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 51. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 41. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 41. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 37. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 30. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 27.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 77. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life to Live”) is 76. Singer Rick Derringer is 75. Actor Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 72. Singer Samantha Sang is 71. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 66. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 63. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 61. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 59. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 56. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 56. Country singer Terri Clark is 54. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 51. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 47. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 44. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 18. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 14.

Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 98. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 84. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 82. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 79. Actor Dorian Harewood is 72. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 71. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 70. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 66. Actor Faith Prince is 65. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 64. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 63. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 60. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 58. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 57. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 54. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 54. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 52. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ″Alias”) is 51. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 50. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up In The Air,” ″The Departed”) is 49. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″Punky Brewster”) is 46. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 41. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 41. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 38.