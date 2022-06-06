This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 12-18:
June 12: Disney composer Richard Sherman is 94. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 81. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (“The District”) is 73. Actor Sonia Manzano (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 72. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 71. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 70. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 69. Actor Timothy Busfield is 65. Singer Meredith Brooks is 64. Actor Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” ″Three’s Company”) is 64. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 63. Actor John Enos (“Days of Our Lives,” ″Young and the Restless”) is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 60. Actor Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) is 60. Actor Eamonn Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ″Cadillac Records”) is 60. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 53. Actor Rick Hoffman (“Suits”) is 52. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 48. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 45. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 44. Actor Wil Horneff (“The Yearling”) is 43. Singer Robyn is 43. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portgual. The Man is 41. Country singer Chris Young is 37. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 36.