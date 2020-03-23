Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 29-April 4

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, actress Annabella Sciorra returns after a lunch break in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in New York. FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, actress Annabella Sciorra returns after a lunch break in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in New York. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 29-April 4 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 29-April 4:

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 77. Composer Vangelis ("Chariots of Fire") is 77. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 73. Actor Bud Cort ("Harold and Maude") is 72. Actor Brendan Gleeson ("Harry Potter") is 65. Actress Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 65. Actor Christopher Lambert ("Highlander") is 63. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane's Addiction is 61. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 59. Model Elle Macpherson is 57. Actress Annabella Sciorra ("Law and Order: Criminal Intent") is 56. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 53. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 53. Actress Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 52. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 52. Country singer Brady Seals is 51. Actress Megan Hilty is 39. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 39.

March 30: TV personality Peter Marshall is 94. Actor John Astin is 90. Actor Warren Beatty is 83. Drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues is 79. Musician Eric Clapton is 75. Actor Paul Reiser is 64. Rapper MC Hammer is 58. Actor Ian Ziering ("Beverly Hills 90210") is 56. Singer Tracy Chapman is 56. TV host Piers Morgan is 55. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 54. Actress Donna D'Errico ("Baywatch") is 52. Singer Celine Dion is 52. TV personality Richard Rawlings ("Fast N' Loud," ''Garage Rehab") is 51. Actor Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 49. Actress Bahar Soomekh ("Saw" films) is 45. Actress Jessica Cauffiel ("Legally Blonde" films) is 44. Singer Norah Jones is 41. Actress Fiona Gubelmann ("The Good Doctor") is 40. Actress Katy Mixon ("Mike and Molly") is 39. Country singer Justin Moore is 36. Actress Tessa Ferrer ("Grey's Anatomy") is 34. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 29. Rapper NF is 29.

March 31: Actor William Daniels ("St. Elsewhere," ''Boy Meets World") is 93. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 86. Actress Shirley Jones is 86. Musician Herb Alpert is 85. Actor Christopher Walken is 77. Comedian Gabe Kaplan ("Welcome Back Kotter") is 76. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 76. Actress Rhea Perlman ("Cheers") is 72. Actor Robbie Coltrane ("Harry Potter" films) is 70. Actor Ed Marinaro ("Hill Street Blues," ''Sisters") is 70. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 65. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 49. Actor Ewan McGregor is 49. Actress Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 45. Rapper Tony Yayo is 42. Actress Kate Micucci ("Raising Hope") is 40. Actor Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta" ''Book of Mormon") is 38. Actress Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 37. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 37. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and of Bleachers is 36. Actress Jessica Szohr ("Gossip Girl") is 35.

April 1: Actress Jane Powell ("Seven Brides for Seven Brothers") is 91. Actor Don Hastings ("As the World Turns") is 86. Actress Ali MacGraw is 81. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 81. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 72. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 70. Actress Annette O'Toole ("Smallville") is 68. Singer Susan Boyle is 59. Actor Jose Zuniga ("Mission Impossible: 3," ''Twilight") is 58. Country singer Woody Lee is 52. Actress Jessica Collins ("The Young and the Restless") is 49. Rapper-actor Method Man is 49. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes ("Menace II Society," ''Dead Presidents") are 48. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 47. Actor David Oyelowo ("Selma," ''The Butler") is 44. Actor Sam Huntington ("Superman Returns," ''Jungle 2 Jungle") is 38. Actor Taran Killam ("12 Years A Slave," ''Saturday Night Live") is 38. Actor Matt Lanter ("90210") is 37. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum is 34. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 33. Actor Asa Butterfield ("Hugo," ''Nanny McPhee Returns") is 23.

April 2: Actress Linda Hunt is 75. Actor Sam Anderson ("Lost," ''ER," ''Perfect Strangers") is 73. Singer Emmylou Harris is 73. Actress Pamela Reed is 71. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 71. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 59. Actor Christopher Meloni ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 59. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 59. Country singer Billy Dean is 58. Actor Clark Gregg ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," ''The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 58. Actress Jana Marie Hupp ("Ed") is 56. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 53. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 51. Actress Roselyn Sanchez (TV's "Grand Hotel," ''Without a Trace") is 47. Actor Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones") is 45. Actor Adam Rodriguez ("Criminal Minds," ''CSI: Miami") is 45. Actor Michael Fassbender ("Shame," ''Inglourious Basterds") is 43. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 41. Actress Bethany Joy Lenz (formerly Galeotti) ("One Tree Hill") is 39. Singer Lee Dewyze ("American Idol") is 34. Country singer Chris Janson is 34. Actor Drew Van Acker ("Training Day," ''Pretty Little Liars") is 34. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV's "Fargo," ''Breaking Bad") is 32.

April 3: Actress Marsha Mason is 78. Singer Wayne Newton is 78. Singer Tony Orlando is 76. Singer Richard Thompson is 71. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 70. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 64. Actor Alec Baldwin is 62. Actor David Hyde Pierce ("Frasier") is 61. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 59. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 58. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 52. Actress Jennie Garth ("Beverly Hills 90210") is 48. Actor Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation") is 47. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 46. Actor Matthew Goode ("Downton Abbey," ''The Good Wife") is 42. Actress Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") is 38. Singer Leona Lewis is 35. Actress Amanda Bynes is 34. Actress Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") is 33. Actress Hayley Kiyoko ("CSI: Cyber") is 29. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 21.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 76. Actress Christine Lahti ("Chicago Hope") is 70. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 69. Actress Mary-Margaret Humes ("Dawson's Creek," ''History of the World Part 1") is 66. Writer-producer David E. Kelley ("Ally McBeal," ''The Practice") is 64. Actress Constance Shulman ("Orange Is The New Black") is 62. Actor Hugo Weaving ("The Matrix," ''Lord of the Rings") is 60. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 58. Talk show host Graham Norton is 57. Comedian David Cross ("Arrested Development," ''Mr. Show") is 56. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 55. Actress Nancy McKeon is 54. Country singer Clay Davidson is 49. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 49. Singer Jill Scott is 48. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 48. Magician David Blaine is 47. Singer Kelly Price is 47. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 46. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 45. Actor James Roday ("Psych") is 44. Actress Natasha Lyonne ("Orange Is the New Black," ''American Pie") is 41. Actress Amanda Righetti ("The Mentalist") is 37. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears ("Zoey 101") is 29. Actress Daniela Bobadilla ("Anger Management") is 27. Singer Austin Mahone is 24.