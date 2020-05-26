Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 31-June 6

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, poses for a portrait to promote her Comedy Central series "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens," in Pasadena, Calif. Awkwafina will participate in the Class of 2020 multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15. less FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, poses for a portrait to promote her Comedy Central series "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens," in Pasadena, Calif. Awkwafina will participate in ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 31-June 6 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 31-June 6:

May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 90. Singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary is 82. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 80. Actress Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 77. Actor Tom Berenger is 70. Actor Gregory Harrison is 70. Actor Kyle Secor (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 63. Actress Roma Maffia (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Profiler”) is 62. Comedian Chris Elliott is 60. Actress Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” ″Back to the Future”) is 59. Singer Corey Hart is 58. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 56. Actress Brooke Shields is 55. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 53. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 53. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 48. Actress Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is 48. Actress Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 45. Actor Colin Farrell is 44. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 43. Actor Eric Christian Olsen (“NCIS: Los Angeles” is 43. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 40. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 34. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 33. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 24.

June 1: Singer Pat Boone is 86. Actor Morgan Freeman is 83. Actor Brian Cox (“Deadwood”) is 74. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 73. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 67. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 64. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 60. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 59. Actress Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 51. Model Heidi Klum is 47. Singer Alanis Morissette is 46. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 42. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 40. Singer Brandi Carlile is 39. Comedian Amy Schumer is 39. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 36. Actress Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 29. Actress Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 20.

June 2: Actress Sally Kellerman is 83. Actor Ron Ely (“Tarzan”) is 82. Actor Stacy Keach is 79. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 79. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 77. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 76. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 72. Actress Joanna Gleason is 70. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24″) is 66. Comedian Dana Carvey is 65. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ’42”) is 65. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 65. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 60. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 59. Actor Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” ″24″) is 56. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 52. TV personality Andy Cohen is 52. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 50. Actress Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 50. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 49. Comedian Wayne Brady is 48. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 48. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 44. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 43. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 42. Actress Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 42. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” ″Dodgeball”) is 42. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ″Scream 3″) is 42. Actress Morena Baccarin (“Gotham,” ″Homeland”) is 41. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 40. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 40. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 37. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 34. Actress Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 32. Actress Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 30.

June 3: Actress Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 85. Singer Ian Hunter is 81. Singer Eddie Holman is 74. Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Actress Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 74. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 72. Singer Suzi Quatro is 70. Singer Deniece Williams is 70. Singer Dan Hill is 66. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 62. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 62. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 56. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 55. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 53. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 52. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 49. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 49. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 47. Actress Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 46. Actress Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 39. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 34. Actress Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 33. Actress Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 26.

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 84. Singer-actress Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 76. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 75. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 69. Actor Parker Stevenson is 68. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 64. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 63. Singer El DeBarge is 59. Actress Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 58. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 56. Singer Al B. Sure! is 52. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 52. Ron Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 51. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor James Callis (“Bridget Jones”) is 49. Actor Noah Wyle (“ER”) is 49. Bassist Stefan of The Dave Matthews Band is 46. Actor Russell Brand is 45. Actress Angelina Jolie is 45. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) is 42. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 40. Model Bar Refaeli is 35. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 30.

June 5: Actor-singer Bill Hayes (“Days of Our Lives,” “Your Show of Shows”) is 95. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 86. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 75. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 73. Singer Laurie Anderson is 73. Country singer Gail Davies is 72. Financial expert Suze Orman (“The Suze Orman Show”) is 69. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 68. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 66. Saxophonist Kenny G is 64. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 64. Actress Beth Hall (“Mom,” ″Mad Men”) is 62. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 58. Actor Ron Livingston (“Sex and the City,” ″The Practice”) is 53. Singer Brian McKnight is 51. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 50. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 49. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 46. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 46. Actress Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 43. Actress Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 43. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 41. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 39. Actress Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 37. Actress Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”) is 34. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 31. Musician DJ Mustard is 30. Actress Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon A Time In Wonderland”) is 30. Actor Hank Greenspan (“The Neighborhood”) is 10.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 73. Singer Dwight Twilley is 69. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 68. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65. Actress Amanda Pays is 61. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 61. Comedian Colin Quinn is 61. Guitarist Steve Vai is 60. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 59. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 57. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 54. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 53. Actor Paul Giamatti is 53. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 52. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 47. Singer Uncle Kracker is 46. Actress Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 46. Actress Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ″My Two Dads”) is 45. Jazz singer Somi is 44. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 13.